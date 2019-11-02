Analysts Anticipate Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) to Announce -$0.41 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.41) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Synchronoss Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.52) and the highest is ($0.30). Synchronoss Technologies posted earnings per share of ($0.84) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synchronoss Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($1.35) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.44) to ($1.26). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.45) to ($1.11). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Synchronoss Technologies.

Get Synchronoss Technologies alerts:

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The software maker reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.08. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative return on equity of 81.70% and a negative net margin of 55.89%. The company had revenue of $77.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.48) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

SNCR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Synchronoss Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Synchronoss Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Synchronoss Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.94.

Synchronoss Technologies stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.12. 271,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 361,162. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Synchronoss Technologies has a 12 month low of $4.96 and a 12 month high of $9.05. The firm has a market cap of $272.07 million, a PE ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.81.

In other Synchronoss Technologies news, CMO Mary P. Clark sold 4,500 shares of Synchronoss Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.43, for a total transaction of $37,935.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 30.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNCR. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Synchronoss Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Synchronoss Technologies by 107.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,339 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 5,364 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Synchronoss Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Synchronoss Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in Synchronoss Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $112,000. 47.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synchronoss Technologies Company Profile

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, digital, messaging, and Internet of things platforms, products, and solutions worldwide. Its products and services include cloud-based sync, backup, storage and content engagement capabilities, broadband connectivity solutions, analytics, white label messaging, and identity/access management that enable communications service providers, cable operators/multi-services operators, original equipment manufacturers with embedded connectivity, and multi-channel retailers, as well as other customers to accelerate and monetize value-add services for secure and broadband networks and connected devices.

See Also: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Synchronoss Technologies (SNCR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Synchronoss Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchronoss Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.