Analysts Anticipate Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co (NYSE:HBB) to Announce $0.60 EPS

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co (NYSE:HBB) has earned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $18.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.60 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Hamilton Beach Brands an industry rank of 226 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hamilton Beach Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th.

In other news, VP Gregory E. Salyers purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.54 per share, for a total transaction of $36,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 33.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Hamilton Beach Brands by 0.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 92,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Hamilton Beach Brands by 7.3% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hamilton Beach Brands by 200.0% during the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Hamilton Beach Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Hamilton Beach Brands by 19.4% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 18,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HBB traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,637. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Hamilton Beach Brands has a 1 year low of $12.60 and a 1 year high of $29.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.06.

Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.10). Hamilton Beach Brands had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 33.66%. The business had revenue of $148.43 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Hamilton Beach Brands will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hamilton Beach Brands Company Profile

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the consumer, commercial, specialty small appliance, and specialty retail market in the United States and internationally. It designs, markets, and distributes a range of small branded electric household and specialty housewares small appliances, including blenders, can openers, coffeemakers, food processors, indoor electric grills, irons, mixers, slow cookers, toasters, and toaster ovens, as well as commercial products for restaurants, bars, and hotels under the Hamilton Beach Commercial and Proctor Silex Commercial brands.

