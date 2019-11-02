Analysts Anticipate Genie Energy Ltd (NYSE:GNE) Will Post Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Genie Energy Ltd (NYSE:GNE) to report earnings per share of $0.17 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Genie Energy’s earnings. Genie Energy reported earnings per share of $0.21 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 19%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genie Energy will report full-year earnings of $0.28 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.34 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Genie Energy.

Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $61.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.10 million. Genie Energy had a return on equity of 24.53% and a net margin of 6.08%.

GNE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Genie Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Genie Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Genie Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genie Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th.

GNE stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 198,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,285. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $205.66 million, a PE ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.38. Genie Energy has a 12 month low of $5.43 and a 12 month high of $11.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.82.

In related news, Director James A. Courter bought 56,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.01 per share, for a total transaction of $397,109.49. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 313,632 shares in the company, valued at $2,198,560.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 29.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Genie Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Genie Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Genie Energy by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 20,658 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 3,151 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Genie Energy by 453.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,010 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 17,211 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Genie Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Institutional investors own 27.99% of the company’s stock.

Genie Energy Company Profile

Genie Energy Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a retail energy provider; and an oil and gas exploration company. The company operates through three segments: Genie Retail Energy; Genie Energy Services; and Genie Oil and Gas, Inc It resells electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers primarily in the Eastern and Midwestern United States, as well as in the United Kingdom, Japan, and Finland.

