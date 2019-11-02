Analysts Anticipate Allogene Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALLO) to Announce -$0.54 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Allogene Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALLO) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.54) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Allogene Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.44). The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allogene Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.94) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.06) to ($1.61). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($2.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.36) to ($1.76). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Allogene Therapeutics.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.06.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ALLO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.10.

Shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 320,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,472. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion and a PE ratio of -4.40. Allogene Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $23.37 and a fifty-two week high of $35.55. The company has a current ratio of 13.46, a quick ratio of 13.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

In other Allogene Therapeutics news, insider Alison Moore sold 48,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.11, for a total transaction of $1,567,834.97. 36.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALLO. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,944,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $1,721,000. Bainco International Investors raised its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 355,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,556,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $92,000. Institutional investors own 54.49% of the company’s stock.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL; and ALLO-501, an allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate targeting CD19 to treat R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

