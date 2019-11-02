Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) VP Richard Gu Sells 6,000 Shares

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) VP Richard Gu sold 6,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total transaction of $613,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,310. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

APH opened at $102.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.37. Amphenol Co. has a twelve month low of $74.95 and a twelve month high of $105.51.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 28.19%. Amphenol’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.53%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Amphenol from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amphenol currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.79.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of APH. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amphenol by 82.2% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp purchased a new position in Amphenol during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Amphenol during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Amphenol during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amphenol by 116.5% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 446 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 93.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

