AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $567.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.69 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 5.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:AMN traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.69. 714,628 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,182. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. AMN Healthcare Services has a 52-week low of $45.04 and a 52-week high of $65.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.82.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

In related news, insider Susan R. Salka sold 45,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.92, for a total transaction of $2,295,072.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 149,711 shares in the company, valued at $7,473,573.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets set a $60.00 target price on AMN Healthcare Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AMN Healthcare Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Friday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AMN Healthcare Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.60.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. The company offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a shorter-term staffing solution under the NurseChoice brand; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work or on as-needed basis under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

Further Reading: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.