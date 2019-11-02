AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $567.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.69 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 5.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share.
Shares of NYSE:AMN traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.69. 714,628 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,182. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. AMN Healthcare Services has a 52-week low of $45.04 and a 52-week high of $65.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.82.
In related news, insider Susan R. Salka sold 45,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.92, for a total transaction of $2,295,072.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 149,711 shares in the company, valued at $7,473,573.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile
AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. The company offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a shorter-term staffing solution under the NurseChoice brand; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work or on as-needed basis under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.
