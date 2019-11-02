Ameriprise Financial Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:AMP)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 2,236 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,229% compared to the typical daily volume of 96 call options.

Shares of NYSE AMP opened at $152.89 on Friday. Ameriprise Financial has a 12-month low of $95.69 and a 12-month high of $154.51. The company has a market cap of $20.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $143.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.60.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.15. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 37.50% and a net margin of 15.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial will post 16.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.97%.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, insider John Robert Woerner sold 6,477 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.13, for a total transaction of $998,300.01. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,191,719.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMP. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 416.7% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Advantage Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 13th. ValuEngine lowered Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Friday, July 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.00.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

