American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “American Woodmark Corporation is the third-largest manufacturer of kitchen and bath cabinets. Offering more than 340 cabinet lines in a wide variety of designs, materials and finishes, American Woodmark products are sold through a network of dealers and distributors and directly to home centers and major homebuilders. American Woodmark offers over 500 cabinet styles for the remodeling and new home construction markets under four major brands: American Woodmark, Shenandoah Cabinetry, Timberlake Cabinetry, and Waypoint Living Spaces. American Woodmark cabinetry is created to bring fashion, beauty and function to the heart of the home. American Woodmark people are committed to providing outstanding value and a superior customer experience. American Woodmark company is focused on long term, sustainable growth. They offer employees the opportunity for professional growth while maintaining a work-life balance. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Sidoti downgraded American Woodmark from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. BidaskClub upgraded American Woodmark from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded American Woodmark from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. American Woodmark has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $90.00.

Shares of American Woodmark stock traded up $0.43 on Tuesday, reaching $99.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,889. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.24. American Woodmark has a 52 week low of $53.35 and a 52 week high of $102.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.28.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $427.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.15 million. American Woodmark had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 5.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that American Woodmark will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

In other American Woodmark news, SVP Robert J. Adams, Jr. sold 2,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $205,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,393 shares in the company, valued at $939,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Vance W. Tang sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.45, for a total value of $79,605.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,290 shares in the company, valued at $1,263,950.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,803 shares of company stock worth $831,530. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMWD. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Woodmark during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,543,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in American Woodmark by 2.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,272,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,301,000 after purchasing an additional 61,834 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 327.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 73,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,200,000 after buying an additional 56,143 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in shares of American Woodmark during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,947,000. Finally, Clark Estates Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of American Woodmark during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,342,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

About American Woodmark

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodeling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers framed stock cabinets in approximately 420 various cabinet lines, which include 90 door designs in a range of painted and stained finishes on maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered fronts under the Duraform mark name.

