American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Given New $242.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $253.00 to $242.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.29% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on American Tower from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine cut American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Cowen reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $260.00 price target (up previously from $238.00) on shares of American Tower in a report on Friday. Citigroup upped their price target on American Tower from $236.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on American Tower from $201.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.79.

Get American Tower alerts:

American Tower stock opened at $215.52 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $222.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $212.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13. The stock has a market cap of $96.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.44. American Tower has a 12 month low of $149.24 and a 12 month high of $242.00.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 24.75% and a net margin of 19.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. On average, analysts expect that American Tower will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 63,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.06, for a total value of $14,078,427.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 2,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.59, for a total value of $443,666.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,936 shares in the company, valued at $856,434.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 142,563 shares of company stock worth $31,963,013. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in American Tower during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new position in American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in American Tower by 192.3% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its position in American Tower by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

See Also: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.