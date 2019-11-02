American National BankShares (NASDAQ:AMNB) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of American National BankShares (NASDAQ:AMNB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub raised American National BankShares from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut American National BankShares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut American National BankShares from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Raymond James set a $40.00 price target on American National BankShares and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.00.

AMNB stock traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.81. 11,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,306. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.83. American National BankShares has a 1-year low of $28.39 and a 1-year high of $41.50. The company has a market cap of $406.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

American National BankShares (NASDAQ:AMNB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. American National BankShares had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 18.38%. The firm had revenue of $24.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.09 million. Equities research analysts forecast that American National BankShares will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Hunter Gregg Strader acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.67 per share, for a total transaction of $71,340.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $680,619.27. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Franklin W. Maddux acquired 3,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $112,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $910,980. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 6,218 shares of company stock worth $219,540 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in American National BankShares by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in American National BankShares by 29,833.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in American National BankShares by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in American National BankShares by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in American National BankShares by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.17% of the company’s stock.

American National BankShares Company Profile

American National Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

