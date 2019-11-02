American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,695 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $5,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIG. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in American International Group during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its position in American International Group by 145.2% during the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 591 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in American International Group during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in American International Group during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in American International Group during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AIG traded up $0.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.76. The company had a trading volume of 5,323,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,269,576. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.26. American International Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $36.16 and a fifty-two week high of $58.66.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $11.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.03 billion. American International Group had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 2.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American International Group Inc will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. American International Group’s payout ratio is currently 109.40%.

In other news, CEO Seraina Macia sold 7,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $422,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $619,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered American International Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on American International Group in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on American International Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 7th. William Blair raised American International Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of American International Group in a report on Monday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. American International Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.03.

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

