American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) Position Reduced by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management lowered its stake in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 633 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in American Campus Communities were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACC. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in American Campus Communities during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in American Campus Communities in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in American Campus Communities by 40.5% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in American Campus Communities in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. 95.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other American Campus Communities news, EVP Cardenas Jorge De sold 9,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $489,987.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,600,818.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Oliver Luck sold 12,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.05, for a total transaction of $586,978.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,647 shares in the company, valued at $223,288.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Campus Communities stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.00. 500,169 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 587,987. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.65 and a beta of 0.37. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.92 and a 12 month high of $50.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.38.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $211.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.30 million. American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 2.73% and a net margin of 11.55%. American Campus Communities’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ACC. Argus raised shares of American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. TheStreet cut shares of American Campus Communities from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of American Campus Communities from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.60.

American Campus Communities Profile

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

