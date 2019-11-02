American Bio Medica (OTCMKTS:ABMC) Shares Down 8.9%

American Bio Medica Co. (OTCMKTS:ABMC)’s stock price was down 8.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.07 and last traded at $0.07, approximately 525 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 3,990 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.08.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.07.

About American Bio Medica (OTCMKTS:ABMC)

American Bio Medica Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells lateral flow immunoassay tests primarily for the immediate detection of drugs in urine and oral fluids at the point of collection. Its drugs detection products in urine include Rapid Drug Screen, a rapid drug test, which detects the presence or absence of 2 to 10 drugs; Rapid ONE product line that consists of single drug tests, each of which tests for the presence or absence of a single drug; RDS InCup, a drug-testing cup that detects the presence or absence of 1 to 12 drugs; Rapid TOX, a drug test in a cassette platform, which detects the presence or absence of 2 to 10 drugs; Rapid TOX Cup II, a drug testing cup that detects the presence or absence of 1 to 14 drugs; and Rapid TOX Cup II (2G), a second generation of the original Rapid TOX Cup II, which consists of a smaller cup with smaller test strip, as well as private labeled versions of Rapid TOX.

