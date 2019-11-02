American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) Hits New 1-Year High After Dividend Announcement

American Assets Trust, Inc (NYSE:AAT) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $48.44 and last traded at $48.40, with a volume of 17388 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.20.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 11th. This is a boost from American Assets Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.59%.

AAT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine cut American Assets Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut American Assets Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.36.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.33). American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 4.09% and a net margin of 11.29%. The firm had revenue of $98.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.72 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Assets Trust, Inc will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 17.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,750,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $365,190,000 after buying an additional 1,153,452 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 39.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,716,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $363,594,000 after buying an additional 2,198,588 shares during the period. American Assets Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 3.3% in the second quarter. American Assets Inc. now owns 6,283,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $296,092,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 61.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,902,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,649,000 after buying an additional 725,298 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 105.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,659,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,195,000 after buying an additional 850,678 shares during the period. 96.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Assets Trust, Inc (the company) is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier retail, office and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

