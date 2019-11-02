AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) Short Interest Update

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 291,200 shares, an increase of 5.2% from the September 15th total of 276,700 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 53,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.5 days.

In related news, Chairman Edward J. Shoen sold 2,427 shares of AMERCO stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.02, for a total transaction of $847,071.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 17,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,062,128.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 42.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UHAL. FMR LLC grew its position in AMERCO by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,136 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its position in AMERCO by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 2,728 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA grew its position in AMERCO by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 4,759 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in AMERCO by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in AMERCO by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 740 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 37.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UHAL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of AMERCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of AMERCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th.

Shares of UHAL stock traded up $7.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $412.31. 28,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,247. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12 and a beta of 0.72. AMERCO has a 12-month low of $319.51 and a 12-month high of $419.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $390.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $378.03.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The transportation company reported $6.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.14 by ($1.38). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. AMERCO had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 9.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AMERCO will post 20.08 EPS for the current year.

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

