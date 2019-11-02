Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) Short Interest Up 8.4% in October

Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,680,000 shares, an increase of 8.4% from the September 15th total of 1,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 278,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.0 days. Currently, 5.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In related news, Director Jake L. Netterville sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.64, for a total transaction of $135,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 72,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,861,028. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher Gerard sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.79, for a total transaction of $45,076.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 25,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,250,530.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,849 shares of company stock valued at $1,569,388. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Amedisys in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $171,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amedisys by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in Amedisys by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 21,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,869,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Amedisys by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,207 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Amedisys by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 75,037 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $9,831,000 after acquiring an additional 19,668 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Amedisys from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $150.00 target price on shares of Amedisys and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Amedisys to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Amedisys from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.20.

NASDAQ AMED opened at $146.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 40.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.44. Amedisys has a fifty-two week low of $103.76 and a fifty-two week high of $152.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $131.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The health services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $494.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.14 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 27.57% and a net margin of 6.70%. Amedisys’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amedisys will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses, physical and speech therapists, occupational therapists, social workers, and aides for its patients to complete their important personal tasks.

