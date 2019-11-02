AMAG Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMAG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.19 EPS

AMAG Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMAG) released its earnings results on Friday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.19), Briefing.com reports. AMAG Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 64.33% and a negative return on equity of 31.31%. The business had revenue of $84.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. AMAG Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.2% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ AMAG traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,538,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 867,185. AMAG Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $6.81 and a 1 year high of $19.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $350.97 million, a PE ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 0.39.

In other news, major shareholder Camber Capital Management Lp bought 385,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.87 per share, with a total value of $3,029,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Armistice Capital, Llc bought 260,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.32 per share, with a total value of $1,903,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

AMAG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, October 25th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. AMAG Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.36.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutics for maternal and women's health, anemia management, and cancer supportive care in the United States. It markets Feraheme (ferumoxytol), an intravenous iron replacement therapeutic agent for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in adult patients who have intolerance to oral iron or have had unsatisfactory response to oral iron, as well as patients who have chronic kidney disease; Makena, a hydroxyprogesterone caproate injection to reduce the risk of preterm birth in women pregnant with a single baby who have a history of singleton spontaneous preterm birth; Intrarosa(prasterone) vaginal insert steroid for the treatment of dyspareunia due to menopause; and MuGard Mucoadhesive Oral Wound Rinse for the management of oral mucocitis/stomatiits and various types of oral wounds.

