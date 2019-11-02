Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Price Target Cut to $150.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) had its target price reduced by analysts at Citigroup from $161.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 51.09% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Alteryx from $120.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Alteryx from $123.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wedbush raised Alteryx from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Compass Point began coverage on Alteryx in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Alteryx to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.41.

AYX traded up $7.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $99.28. 4,502,429 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,969,638. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.58. Alteryx has a 12 month low of $47.07 and a 12 month high of $147.79. The stock has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -496.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 36.68 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.15. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 1.93% and a negative net margin of 1.71%. The firm had revenue of $103.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.42 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Alteryx will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Kevin Rubin sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.77, for a total transaction of $1,687,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Scott Jones sold 1,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.24, for a total value of $200,133.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 147,372 shares of company stock worth $18,839,752 over the last ninety days. 19.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Alteryx by 141.9% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Alteryx during the second quarter worth about $413,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Alteryx during the second quarter worth about $156,000. AlpInvest Partners B.V. grew its holdings in Alteryx by 76.9% during the second quarter. AlpInvest Partners B.V. now owns 116,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,745,000 after acquiring an additional 50,777 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alteryx during the second quarter worth about $218,000. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alteryx, Inc operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, and citizen data scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

