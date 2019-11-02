Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Receives Buy Rating from Barclays

Barclays reissued their buy rating on shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) in a report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Barclays currently has a $1,400.00 target price on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on GOOGL. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC set a $1,350.00 price target on shares of Alphabet and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and issued a $1,450.00 price target (up from $1,325.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $1,406.25.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded up $13.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,272.25. 1,439,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,328,677. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 3.78. Alphabet has a 12 month low of $977.66 and a 12 month high of $1,299.24. The company has a market cap of $874.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.78, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,233.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,179.35.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.42 by ($2.30). The firm had revenue of $33.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.84 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 18.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $13.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet will post 49.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. DAGCO Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. DAGCO Inc. now owns 1,282 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 125 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 448 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 210 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 874 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. 33.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

