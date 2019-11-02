Alpha Token Reaches Market Cap of $1.28 Million (A)

Alpha Token (CURRENCY:A) traded 24.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 2nd. Alpha Token has a market capitalization of $1.28 million and $3,058.00 worth of Alpha Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alpha Token token can now be bought for about $0.0456 or 0.00000489 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Token Store, EtherFlyer and CoinLim. Over the last week, Alpha Token has traded up 157.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003146 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010734 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.21 or 0.00217003 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $130.43 or 0.01400225 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000751 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00028946 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00119814 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Alpha Token Profile

Alpha Token’s total supply is 278,273,649 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,172,657 tokens. Alpha Token’s official message board is t.me/alpha_token . Alpha Token’s official Twitter account is @Alpha_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Alpha Token

Alpha Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherFlyer, CoinLim, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Token Store. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alpha Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alpha Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

