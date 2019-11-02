Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Issues Earnings Results

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.92) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.17) by $0.25, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 56.42% and a negative net margin of 848.70%. The company had revenue of $70.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.56) earnings per share. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 3284.5% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ:ALNY traded up $4.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $91.01. The stock had a trading volume of 755,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,862. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 6.16 and a current ratio of 6.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.02 and a beta of 2.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $83.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.73. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $60.27 and a one year high of $96.08.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ALNY. BidaskClub lowered Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $116.00 price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $145.00 price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.59.

In related news, President Barry E. Greene sold 58,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.99, for a total transaction of $5,301,580.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 111,851 shares in the company, valued at $10,065,471.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO John Maraganore sold 49,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.45, for a total value of $3,929,279.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 239,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,024,223.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

