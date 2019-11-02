Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) Upgraded at ValuEngine

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.10.

Shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 320,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,472. Allogene Therapeutics has a one year low of $23.37 and a one year high of $35.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 13.46 and a current ratio of 13.46.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.06. As a group, research analysts forecast that Allogene Therapeutics will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Alison Moore sold 48,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.11, for a total transaction of $1,567,834.97. 36.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 64.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,443,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,459 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 58.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,562,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312,056 shares in the last quarter. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 652.8% during the second quarter. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,155,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,199 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $14,967,000. Finally, Wildcat Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $14,289,000. 54.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL; and ALLO-501, an allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate targeting CD19 to treat R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

