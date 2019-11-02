Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) Price Target Increased to C$56.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) had its price target upped by CIBC from C$52.00 to C$56.00 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on AP.UN. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$50.00 to C$52.50 in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$53.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Raymond James upped their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$55.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Securities cut Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$54.56.

Shares of AP.UN traded up C$0.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$54.19. 248,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,864. The company has a market cap of $6.30 billion and a PE ratio of 9.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$53.42 and its 200-day moving average is C$50.25. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has a 52 week low of C$41.27 and a 52 week high of C$54.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.61, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.133 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.80%.

In related news, Director Gerald R. Connor sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$50.75, for a total transaction of C$65,969.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 88,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,493,355.32.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

