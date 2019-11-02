Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ALNA. ValuEngine raised shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wedbush reissued a buy rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $7.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 6th. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals from $61.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Cowen reissued a buy rating on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Allena Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.96.

NASDAQ:ALNA traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.51. The stock had a trading volume of 268,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,179. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 6.80 and a quick ratio of 6.80. Allena Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.33 and a one year high of $10.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 1.91.

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts anticipate that Allena Pharmaceuticals will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 66.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 25,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 10,250 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $137,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $116,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 41,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 6,030 shares during the last quarter. 65.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Allena Pharmaceuticals

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults.

