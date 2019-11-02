Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) VP Sells $1,161,300.00 in Stock

Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total value of $1,161,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,379,262.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Timothy P. Eckersley also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, October 28th, Timothy P. Eckersley sold 2,364 shares of Allegion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.28, for a total value of $274,885.92.
ALLE opened at $118.19 on Friday. Allegion PLC has a one year low of $74.83 and a one year high of $118.54. The company has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.26, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.31.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLE. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allegion by 60,770.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,414,010 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $156,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411,687 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Allegion by 120.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,694,728 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $187,352,000 after acquiring an additional 926,897 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allegion by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,406,547 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $929,344,000 after acquiring an additional 821,079 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allegion by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,620,226 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $179,116,000 after acquiring an additional 398,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Allegion by 808.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 381,021 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $42,121,000 after acquiring an additional 339,075 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.41% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms have issued reports on ALLE. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Allegion from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Allegion in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Allegion from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America set a $125.00 price target on Allegion and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Imperial Capital increased their price target on Allegion from $105.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.63.
About Allegion
Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.
Featured Article: What is a short straddle?
Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.