Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) VP Sells $1,161,300.00 in Stock

Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total value of $1,161,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,379,262.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Timothy P. Eckersley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 28th, Timothy P. Eckersley sold 2,364 shares of Allegion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.28, for a total value of $274,885.92.

ALLE opened at $118.19 on Friday. Allegion PLC has a one year low of $74.83 and a one year high of $118.54. The company has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.26, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.31.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.14. Allegion had a return on equity of 69.28% and a net margin of 16.00%. The business had revenue of $748.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $737.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Allegion PLC will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLE. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allegion by 60,770.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,414,010 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $156,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411,687 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Allegion by 120.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,694,728 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $187,352,000 after acquiring an additional 926,897 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allegion by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,406,547 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $929,344,000 after acquiring an additional 821,079 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allegion by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,620,226 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $179,116,000 after acquiring an additional 398,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Allegion by 808.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 381,021 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $42,121,000 after acquiring an additional 339,075 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ALLE. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Allegion from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Allegion in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Allegion from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America set a $125.00 price target on Allegion and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Imperial Capital increased their price target on Allegion from $105.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.63.

About Allegion

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

