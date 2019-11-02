Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Shares Acquired by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Allegiant Travel were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,885,795 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $270,613,000 after purchasing an additional 61,271 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,339,656 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $192,241,000 after purchasing an additional 17,691 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in Allegiant Travel by 20.9% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 774,176 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $111,094,000 after acquiring an additional 133,858 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Allegiant Travel by 3.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 230,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,042,000 after acquiring an additional 8,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Allegiant Travel by 5.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 185,116 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,563,000 after acquiring an additional 9,041 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on ALGT shares. Sidoti upped their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Buckingham Research upped their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $191.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.43.

In related news, CEO Maurice J. Gallagher, Jr. sold 14,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.81, for a total value of $2,392,962.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,847,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $483,529,899.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total value of $144,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,386,363.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 77,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,619,424 in the last 90 days. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ALGT stock opened at $167.77 on Friday. Allegiant Travel has a 52 week low of $98.18 and a 52 week high of $173.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.65.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $436.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.44 million. Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 29.56% and a net margin of 11.85%. Allegiant Travel’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Allegiant Travel will post 14.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Allegiant Travel’s payout ratio is 28.00%.

About Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 15, 2019, it operated a fleet of 79 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

