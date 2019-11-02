All Sports (SOC) Market Cap Achieves $8.19 Million

All Sports (CURRENCY:SOC) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 2nd. One All Sports coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0055 or 0.00000059 BTC on major exchanges including $24.68, $5.60, $51.55 and $20.33. All Sports has a total market capitalization of $8.19 million and approximately $501,388.00 worth of All Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, All Sports has traded up 24% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get All Sports alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00042527 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $523.52 or 0.05618229 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000412 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded down 28.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002210 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000075 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0947 or 0.00001016 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000220 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00014910 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00045965 BTC.

All Sports Profile

All Sports (SOC) is a coin. It launched on January 18th, 2018. All Sports’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,499,865,882 coins. The official website for All Sports is www.allsportschain.com . All Sports’ official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for All Sports is medium.com/@allsports

Buying and Selling All Sports

All Sports can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $13.77, $10.39, $20.33, $7.50, $5.60, $32.15, $50.98, $51.55, $18.94, $33.94, $24.43 and $24.68. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as All Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade All Sports should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase All Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for All Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for All Sports and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.