Alithya Group (NYSE:ALYA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alithya Group (NYSE:ALYA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $3.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Alithya Group Inc. provides digital strategies and technologies primarily in North America. The company’s integrated offering is based on strategy services, Microsoft and Oracle technologies and custom solutions. The company serves primarily in the financial, manufacturing, retail and distribution, telecommunications, transportation, professional services, health and government sectors. It operates principally in Canada, the United States and Europe. Alithya Group Inc., formerly known as Edgewater Technology Inc., is based in Montreal, Canada. “

Get Alithya Group alerts:

Separately, National Bank Financial reiterated an outperfrom under weight rating on shares of Alithya Group in a report on Wednesday, September 11th.

NYSE:ALYA opened at $2.75 on Tuesday. Alithya Group has a 52-week low of $2.25 and a 52-week high of $6.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.86 and a 200 day moving average of $2.91.

Alithya Group (NYSE:ALYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $53.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.25 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in Alithya Group by 97.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,439,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,904,000 after purchasing an additional 711,456 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of Alithya Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 960,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alithya Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 851,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,521,000 after purchasing an additional 4,397 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Alithya Group by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 798,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alithya Group by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 574,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares in the last quarter.

About Alithya Group

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's digital strategy and transformation services include strategic consulting and organizational change, governance and strategic alignment, investment management, collaborative management and co-management, business and enterprise architecture, managing the people side of change, and project management.

Recommended Story: What does earnings per share mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alithya Group (ALYA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alithya Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alithya Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.