Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $1.16 Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks dropped their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Alibaba Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 29th. SunTrust Banks analyst Y. Squali now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $1.16 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.18. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Alibaba Group’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.89 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.96 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.92 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.32 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.46 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $14.16 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $18.42 EPS.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also commented on BABA. Oppenheimer set a $215.00 price objective on Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. ValuEngine lowered Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group set a $236.00 price objective on Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Vertical Group began coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Nomura set a $215.00 price objective on Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.48.

BABA opened at $176.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.16. Alibaba Group has a 1-year low of $129.77 and a 1-year high of $195.72. The stock has a market cap of $448.98 billion, a PE ratio of 49.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.27.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.32. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 24.40%. The business had revenue of $114.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 204.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 32,935,629 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,580,942,000 after purchasing an additional 22,110,348 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,533,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,307,578,000 after purchasing an additional 6,830,518 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 65,655,896 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,125,391,000 after purchasing an additional 5,932,300 shares in the last quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth $748,808,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 7,972.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,418,892 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $748,781,000 after purchasing an additional 4,364,152 shares in the last quarter. 43.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Further Reading: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.