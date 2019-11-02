Aircastle (NYSE:AYR) Upgraded at ValuEngine

Aircastle (NYSE:AYR) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Aircastle from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aircastle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.71.

Get Aircastle alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AYR traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.43. 255,951 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 288,312. Aircastle has a 1-year low of $15.75 and a 1-year high of $27.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.50.

Aircastle (NYSE:AYR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The transportation company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. Aircastle had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 22.31%. The company had revenue of $223.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Aircastle’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Aircastle will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AYR. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Aircastle by 220.5% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 41,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 28,691 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Aircastle during the second quarter worth $238,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Aircastle during the second quarter worth $36,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Aircastle by 42.9% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Aircastle by 13.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.06% of the company’s stock.

About Aircastle

Aircastle Limited, through its subsidiaries, leases, finances, sells, and manages commercial flight equipment to airlines worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, its aircraft portfolio comprised 261 aircraft leased to 81 lessees located in 44 countries. Aircastle Limited was founded in 2004 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Aircastle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aircastle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.