Airbus (EPA:AIR) PT Set at €155.00 by Barclays

Airbus (EPA:AIR) has been assigned a €155.00 ($180.23) target price by stock analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.25% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on AIR. Kepler Capital Markets set a €134.00 ($155.81) price target on Airbus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a €150.00 ($174.42) price target on Airbus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €156.00 ($181.40) price target on Airbus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. UBS Group set a €153.00 ($177.91) price target on Airbus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €140.00 ($162.79) target price on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €138.21 ($160.71).

Get Airbus alerts:

AIR stock traded up €1.56 ($1.81) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching €129.98 ($151.14). 1,372,617 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,310,000. Airbus has a fifty-two week low of €68.28 ($79.40) and a fifty-two week high of €99.97 ($116.24). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €120.93.

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for Airbus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.