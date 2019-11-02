Air France KLM SA (EPA:AF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Air France KLM SA (EPA:AF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €10.94 ($12.72).

Several analysts recently issued reports on AF shares. Oddo Bhf set a €12.00 ($13.95) price objective on shares of Air France KLM and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €11.00 ($12.79) price objective on shares of Air France KLM and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a €9.37 ($10.90) price objective on shares of Air France KLM and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. HSBC set a €12.50 ($14.53) price objective on shares of Air France KLM and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €11.20 ($13.02) price objective on shares of Air France KLM and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get Air France KLM alerts:

AF stock opened at €10.55 ($12.27) on Friday. Air France KLM has a 12 month low of €6.88 ($8.00) and a 12 month high of €14.65 ($17.03). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €9.86.

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance services; and other air-transport-related services.

Further Reading: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Air France KLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air France KLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.