Air China (OTCMKTS:AIRYY) Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine

Air China (OTCMKTS:AIRYY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Air China from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Air China from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Air China from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Air China from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Air China has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Air China stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.45. The stock had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,161. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.25. The company has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Air China has a 1 year low of $15.95 and a 1 year high of $27.00.

Air China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides air passenger, air cargo, and airline-related services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, North America, Japan, Korea, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Airline Operations and Other Operations segments.

