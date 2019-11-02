AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 84.94% and a positive return on equity of 11.86%. The business had revenue of $119.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. AGNC Investment’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

AGNC Investment stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.96. 5,008,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,305,310. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. AGNC Investment has a twelve month low of $14.51 and a twelve month high of $18.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.72. The company has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.26.

The company also recently disclosed a oct 19 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 29th. This represents a yield of 11.9%. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is 81.70%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $18.00 to $17.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.57.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

