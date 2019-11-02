Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) Sets New 52-Week Low at $29.05

Shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AGIO) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $29.05 and last traded at $29.05, with a volume of 44721 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.62.

A number of analysts have commented on AGIO shares. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.25.

Get Agios Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a current ratio of 5.96, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.79.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.81) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.85) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $26.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.13 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 59.89% and a negative net margin of 383.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 71.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.63) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -7.13 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 86,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after purchasing an additional 25,100 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 430.6% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the period.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO)

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

Featured Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.