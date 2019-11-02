AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Purchased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,437,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 502,273 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.88% of AFLAC worth $336,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AFL. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in AFLAC by 2,231.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,037,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,490,000 after acquiring an additional 2,907,329 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AFLAC by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,864,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,952,313,000 after purchasing an additional 834,790 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of AFLAC in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,712,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AFLAC by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,140,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,734,798,000 after purchasing an additional 557,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AFLAC by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,782,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $371,768,000 after purchasing an additional 547,508 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.24% of the company’s stock.

Get AFLAC alerts:

In other news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $78,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $590,148. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AFL. Evercore ISI lowered shares of AFLAC from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.57 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of AFLAC from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of AFLAC from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of AFLAC from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AFLAC from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. AFLAC currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.73.

Shares of AFL stock opened at $53.61 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.48. AFLAC Incorporated has a 52 week low of $41.88 and a 52 week high of $57.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $39.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.71.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.09. AFLAC had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The business had revenue of $5.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 19th. AFLAC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.96%.

AFLAC Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

Read More: What are catch-up contributions?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL).

Receive News & Ratings for AFLAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AFLAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.