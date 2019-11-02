Affimed NV (NASDAQ:AFMD) Short Interest Up 7.5% in October

Affimed NV (NASDAQ:AFMD) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000,000 shares, a growth of 7.5% from the September 15th total of 5,580,000 shares. Approximately 11.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 518,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.6 days.

A number of analysts have commented on AFMD shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Affimed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Affimed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.36.

Get Affimed alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Affimed in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,399,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Affimed by 3,524.2% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,176,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,247,000 after buying an additional 2,116,546 shares in the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Affimed by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 715,754 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after buying an additional 210,018 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Affimed in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,051,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Affimed in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $574,000. Institutional investors own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

AFMD traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.07. 414,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 402,480. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.02 and its 200 day moving average is $3.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Affimed has a 12 month low of $2.52 and a 12 month high of $5.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.00 million, a PE ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 2.85.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16). Affimed had a negative net margin of 30.87% and a negative return on equity of 30.94%. The company had revenue of $4.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.46 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Affimed will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Affimed Company Profile

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Europe, and Germany. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, a natural killer cell (NK-cell) TandAb, which is in Phase 2a clinical study of relapsed CD30-positive lymphoma and Phase 1b clinical study of anti-PD-1 antibody Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in patients with relapsed Hodgkin lymphoma.

Recommended Story: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for Affimed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affimed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.