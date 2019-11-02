aelf (ELF) Reaches Market Cap of $50.38 Million

aelf (CURRENCY:ELF) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 2nd. aelf has a market capitalization of $50.38 million and approximately $11.90 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, aelf has traded up 11.1% against the U.S. dollar. One aelf token can currently be purchased for about $0.0925 or 0.00000989 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, CoinTiger, Bancor Network and Bibox.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003168 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010728 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.32 or 0.00217112 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.11 or 0.01432684 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000757 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00028828 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.03 or 0.00117814 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

aelf Profile

aelf launched on December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 544,480,200 tokens. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain . The official website for aelf is aelf.io

aelf Token Trading

aelf can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb, Allbit, Kyber Network, Hotbit, Ethfinex, Bancor Network, Huobi, Gate.io, BCEX, IDEX, DDEX, Bibox, CoinTiger, Binance, GOPAX, Koinex, Kucoin, AirSwap, OKEx, Tokenomy, BigONE and ABCC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

