AdvisorNet Financial Inc Grows Holdings in Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB) by 348.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Proto Labs were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Proto Labs in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Proto Labs during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in Proto Labs during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Proto Labs during the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Proto Labs by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Proto Labs alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PRLB opened at $99.17 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.71 and a 200-day moving average of $103.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.29 and a beta of 1.64. Proto Labs Inc has a twelve month low of $88.75 and a twelve month high of $131.85. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $117.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.39 million. Proto Labs had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Proto Labs Inc will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

PRLB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price target on shares of Proto Labs from $92.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. William Blair lowered shares of Proto Labs from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.25.

About Proto Labs

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom parts for prototyping and short-run production worldwide. It utilizes injection molding, computer numerical control machining, three-dimensional (3D) printing, and sheet metal fabrication to manufacture custom parts for developers and engineers who use 3D computer-aided design software to design products across a range of end markets.

Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Proto Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proto Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.