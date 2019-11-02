Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Sold by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,932 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 850 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Intersect Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 9,176 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,187 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 55.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,381 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 1,651 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark E. Wallace sold 12,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.42, for a total value of $168,541.78. Also, Director Nora Denzel sold 31,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.29, for a total transaction of $1,088,261.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 152,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,242,906.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,717,910 shares of company stock valued at $55,472,995. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ AMD opened at $34.89 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.03 and a 52 week high of $35.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $35.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.22.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 target price (up previously from $43.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.24.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

See Also: Recession

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.