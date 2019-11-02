ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY) Stock Price Up 6.6%

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEY) rose 6.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.29 and last traded at $2.25, approximately 233,130 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 554% from the average daily volume of 35,666 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.11.

AEY has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Get ADDvantage Technologies Group alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.01 and its 200-day moving average is $1.67.

ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. ADDvantage Technologies Group had a negative net margin of 15.06% and a negative return on equity of 18.92%. The firm had revenue of $17.56 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ADDvantage Technologies Group stock. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEY) by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. owned 0.19% of ADDvantage Technologies Group worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.37% of the company’s stock.

ADDvantage Technologies Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:AEY)

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and services electronics and hardware for the cable television and telecommunication industries in the United States, Canada, Central America, Asia, Europe, Mexico, South America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Cable Television and Telecommunications.

Featured Article: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for ADDvantage Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADDvantage Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.