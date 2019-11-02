Adam L. Miller Sells 38,722 Shares of Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) Stock

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) CEO Adam L. Miller sold 38,722 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total transaction of $2,287,695.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,108,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,573,429.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

CSOD stock opened at $59.81 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.89 and a fifty-two week high of $62.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -260.04 and a beta of 1.10.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The software maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.04). Cornerstone OnDemand had a negative return on equity of 11.18% and a negative net margin of 3.23%. The firm had revenue of $141.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CSOD shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Cornerstone OnDemand currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.88.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Cornerstone OnDemand in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Cornerstone OnDemand by 3,574.2% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,139 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cornerstone OnDemand in the second quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cornerstone OnDemand in the second quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cornerstone OnDemand in the second quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

About Cornerstone OnDemand

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and human capital management software through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise human capital management platform comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; Learning Suite, which provides robust, a modern learning management software to supports compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Administration Suite, which provides an aggregated view of all employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

