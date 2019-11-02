Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Sold by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. cut its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 689 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 4,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 26,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 7,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $55.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.96. The stock has a market cap of $42.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.36, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.85. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.85 and a 1-year high of $70.29.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 23.69% and a return on equity of 15.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ATVI. ValuEngine upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Macquarie set a $58.00 price objective on Activision Blizzard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Stephens upgraded Activision Blizzard from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Activision Blizzard to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Activision Blizzard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.93.

In other Activision Blizzard news, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 5,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.83, for a total value of $271,076.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian M. Stolz sold 134,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total transaction of $6,445,591.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,799,311.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 145,511 shares of company stock valued at $6,997,557. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

