Aclaris Therapeutics (ACRS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect Aclaris Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.54) per share for the quarter.
Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.05. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 81.40% and a negative net margin of 979.65%. The company had revenue of $5.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 million. On average, analysts expect Aclaris Therapeutics to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of ACRS opened at $1.89 on Friday. Aclaris Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.74 and a twelve month high of $12.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.12 million, a PE ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.
Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile
Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various therapies for dermatological and immuno-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates in two segments, Dermatology Therapeutics and Contract Research. The company offers ESKATA, a formulation of high-concentration hydrogen peroxide topical solution for raised seborrheic keratosis, a common non-malignant skin tumor; and RHOFADE, an oxymetazoline hydrochloride cream.
