Aclaris Therapeutics (ACRS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect Aclaris Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.54) per share for the quarter.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.05. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 81.40% and a negative net margin of 979.65%. The company had revenue of $5.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 million. On average, analysts expect Aclaris Therapeutics to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ACRS opened at $1.89 on Friday. Aclaris Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.74 and a twelve month high of $12.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.12 million, a PE ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities lowered shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Svb Leerink upgraded shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $5.00 target price (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aclaris Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.50.

Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various therapies for dermatological and immuno-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates in two segments, Dermatology Therapeutics and Contract Research. The company offers ESKATA, a formulation of high-concentration hydrogen peroxide topical solution for raised seborrheic keratosis, a common non-malignant skin tumor; and RHOFADE, an oxymetazoline hydrochloride cream.

