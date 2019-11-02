Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) Downgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

ACHV has been the subject of several other research reports. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a report on Friday, August 9th.

ACHV traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.32. 34,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 617,524. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Achieve Life Sciences has a one year low of $1.04 and a one year high of $4.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.49.

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.17). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Achieve Life Sciences will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACHV. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Achieve Life Sciences during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Searle & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Achieve Life Sciences by 80.4% during the second quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 132,592 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 59,092 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Achieve Life Sciences by 152.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 274,519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 165,667 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Achieve Life Sciences by 12.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 321,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 35,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sio Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Achieve Life Sciences by 24.4% during the second quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC now owns 524,413 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 102,934 shares in the last quarter. 18.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Achieve Life Sciences Company Profile

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes smoking cessation aids in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cytisine, a plant-based alkaloid that interacts with nicotine receptors in the brain to help reduce the severity of nicotine withdrawal symptoms.

