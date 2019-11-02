ACG Wealth Reduces Stake in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

ACG Wealth lowered its holdings in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,365 shares during the quarter. ACG Wealth’s holdings in iShares US Financials ETF were worth $1,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYF opened at $132.46 on Friday. iShares US Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $99.30 and a 52-week high of $132.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $128.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.00.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

