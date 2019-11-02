ACG Wealth Raises Stock Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

ACG Wealth grew its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 4.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,401 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the quarter. ACG Wealth’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VLO. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Thomasville National Bank bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,606,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 11.4% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 45.7% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 12,057 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 3,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 6.9% during the second quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 6,132 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. 76.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $99.86 on Friday. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $68.81 and a 52-week high of $101.44. The stock has a market cap of $41.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.46 and its 200 day moving average is $82.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.13. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 2.12%. The company had revenue of $27.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. Valero Energy’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VLO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 price objective on Valero Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Valero Energy from $96.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.22.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

