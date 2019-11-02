ACG Wealth Has $568,000 Stake in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

ACG Wealth trimmed its position in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 17.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,014 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,895 shares during the quarter. ACG Wealth’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in CVS Health by 570.8% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. acquired a new position in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,041,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $366,000. Boltwood Capital Management raised its stake in CVS Health by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 12,020 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thomasville National Bank raised its stake in CVS Health by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 231,853 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $12,634,000 after purchasing an additional 10,295 shares during the last quarter. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

In other news, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 8,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $528,450.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,592,745. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joshua Matthew Flum sold 17,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $1,115,289.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,278,269. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CVS opened at $67.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.95. CVS Health Corp has a twelve month low of $51.72 and a twelve month high of $82.15. The firm has a market cap of $86.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.86.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.19. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The business had revenue of $63.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corp will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 23rd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

Several research firms recently commented on CVS. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Friday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.39.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

See Also: What is the operating income formula?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.