ACG Wealth Has $1.11 Million Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

ACG Wealth lifted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,897 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,616 shares during the quarter. ACG Wealth’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Weybosset Research & Management LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 12,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in Pfizer by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Intl Fcstone Inc. increased its holdings in Pfizer by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. now owns 11,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co increased its holdings in Pfizer by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 4,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its holdings in Pfizer by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 47,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PFE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, August 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. DZ Bank raised shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.46.

PFE opened at $38.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.47. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.97 and a twelve month high of $46.47. The firm has a market cap of $211.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.66.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. Pfizer had a net margin of 30.57% and a return on equity of 28.61%. The business had revenue of $12.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 48.00%.

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $900,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.72 per share, for a total transaction of $104,160.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,160. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

