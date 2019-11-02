ACG Wealth Cuts Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

ACG Wealth lowered its holdings in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 333 shares during the period. ACG Wealth’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 428.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, MRA Associates USA LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $167.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub raised Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Bank of America cut Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Cowen started coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.88.

Shares of ADP opened at $162.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Automatic Data Processing has a 52-week low of $121.40 and a 52-week high of $174.50.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 47.48% and a net margin of 16.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 49,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.70, for a total value of $7,986,686.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,399,054.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brock Albinson sold 6,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.87, for a total value of $1,121,875.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,302 shares in the company, valued at $1,057,916.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

